The amended pesticide bill, HB 487a, has passed the Senate on a 31-1 vote. “This is one of those where you kinda end up feeling good about it,” Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, told the Senate, “because it started out contentious,” but several groups involved have reached agreement on amendments. The bill, originally proposed by the cropduster industry, would have removed several pieces of the law regulating safe aerial and other spraying of pesticides in Idaho; it was opposed by farmworker groups and the Food Producers of Idaho, but the Food Producers dropped their opposition in light of the Senate amendments.
The amendments put back in a line in state law that prohibits a pesticide applicator from applying “ineffective or improper pesticides” and would add the word “careless” back into a section. It would then read: “No person shall apply pesticides in a careless or negligent manner.”
The cropduster industry group brought the bill forward after farmworkers in a Parma hop field were sickened and hospitalized last spring when the field next to them was sprayed by a crop duster. Industry representatives contended the state Department of Agriculture’s regulations on aerial pesticide application were too onerous. The industry group’s lobbyist, David Lehman, also pushed successfully earlier for rejecting the state administrative rules that govern crop dusting under the Idaho Department of Agriculture.
The measure still would remove the word “faulty” from a line in current state law that now reads: “No person shall apply pesticides in a faulty, careless or negligent manner.” It would also add two lines that would require the Idaho State Department of Agriculture to adopt rules providing for restrictions and penalties such as a suspension of a license or civil penalty. The bill would also add a line that requires the restrictions and penalties go through a negotiated rule-making process.
The Senate-amended bill now returns to the House for possible concurrence in the Senate amendments.