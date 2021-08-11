We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Less than two weeks after Boise State University announced everyone on campus is urged to wear a face mask, the university reinstated a face mask mandate for indoor spaces and crowded outdoor areas, KTVB reports. The new requirement isn't limited to just Boise State, however: All of Idaho's four-year public research universities will also require face masks, regardless of vaccination status.
The requirement goes into effect on Aug. 12 — tomorrow.
The face mask requirement is one of the mitigation tactics the university is taking in order to minimize the chances that COVID-19 causes major disruptions to football games, student events, and social gatherings, reports KTVB, our Idaho Press news partner.
Boise State's first football game at Albertsons Stadium this upcoming season is on Sept. 10 against UTEP at 7:30 p.m. MT. Officials told KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust that if a football game were to be held now, the face mask requirement would extend to fans at Albertsons Stadium.
"We have been preparing for a full-capacity Albertsons Stadium for months, but have also been upfront about being able to adjust if necessary," Boise State athletic director Jeremiah Dickey said in a statement. "Having already been through a season of fluidity in dealing with COVID-19, we will be prepared for whatever guidelines and parameters are established by the appropriate health authorities for all home events."