All counties finally are reporting, according to the Idaho Secretary of State's offices, and what appear to be the final, unofficial results show state Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, defeating rancher and Owhyee County Treasurer Brenda Richards for the open Senate seat in District 23 vacated by the retirement of Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, 56% to 44%. Zito will face Democrat Laura Bellegante in November.
Meanwhile, in District 35, first-term Rep. Jerald Raymond, R-Menan, defeated former Rep. Karey Hanks in her bid for a comeback, 53% to 47%.
In Kootenai County, which still had no results at 1:30 a.m. today, tallies now show Doug "Doug O" Okuniewicz defeated Tim Kastning for the House seat formerly held by Rep. John Green, who was convicted of conspiracy to defraud the United States, 53% to 47%.
Peter Riggs won a three-way GOP primary for the Senate seat in legislative District 3 vacated by the retirement of Sen. Don Cheatham, R-Post Falls; he defeated Marc Eberlein and Alex Barron.