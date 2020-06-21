Albertsons has rolled back its program paying employees an extra $2 per hour, enacted because of the danger of the pandemic, according to the local United Food and Commercial Workers union. A press release from the union on Friday said Albertsons announced the return to pre-coronavirus pay rates on June 13.
“It’s unfortunate that Albertsons has made a decision to prioritize short-term profits by cutting hazard pay for its workers, at the exact time that those hazards are increasing,” Jack Caldwell, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local Union 368A, said in the release. “Our members are interacting with the public every day and putting themselves and their families at risk of contracting a potentially deadly disease, all to ensure that their neighbors have access to groceries, health products and other critical items.”
In a statement, Albertsons expressed appreciation for its employees and said employees will receive a cash bonus after the final paycheck of $4 per hour for their average hours worked during the pandemic, with a minimum of 15 hours.
