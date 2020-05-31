Friday night’s “Idaho Reports” broke some big news when host Melissa Davlin interviewed Dr. Tommy Ahlquist, the ER-doc-turned-developer who ran for governor two years ago, about the coronavirus pandemic, his “Crush the Curve” testing effort, and the state’s response. When Davlin asked Ahlquist about the lack of uniform reporting of COVID-19 data among Idaho’s health districts, he strayed from the topic briefly in his response, saying, “When I ran for governor, Melissa, it was a horrible experience and I’m never going to do it again by the way.” When she questioned whether he’d run again for any office, he said, “I am on the record, you can play this over again. I will never run again.”
He quickly moved right on to the structure of Idaho’s seven public health districts and how he visited all seven during his gubernatorial campaign to see how they operate, and ask, “How can we integrate this into a health care delivery system?”
“One of the limitations,” he said, “is we’re severely underfunding these districts for any sort of effort, let alone a worldwide pandemic that comes upon you in months.” The seven districts operate independently, he noted. “You don’t have a really coordinated system even though they’re already trying to do their best, right? And then you add to it Blaine County, one of the hot spots in the entire country, is here within South-Central District Health. … Here in your lap is a county that’s on fire.” And even now, he said, “It’s not over. The same thing is happening in Jerome and Twin Falls. … I would say we’re going to learn a lot from this.”
Ahlquist told Davlin, “I hope that some of the legislators – early there was an op-ed by some legislators saying, ‘This is crazy, we don’t need to shut down, we should just turn this all this over to the health districts and figure this out.” … There ought to be a requirement if you’re a legislator longer than a couple yearrs to go visit all of these places, really, before saying something like that. Because they’re not funded well, they’re not prepared.”
“I think we’re going to come out of this better,” Ahlquist said. “Were going to get through this, we know what’s causing this, we’re going to have a vaccine ... and hopefully we come out the other end better, better medically, better prepared, America, the state, companies, that we come out of this in a better place.”
He added, “It’s created a lot of internal conflict for me, because if you think about what I see. … Oh my gosh, this thing is not the flu, it’s severe, it’s killing people. We need to do the right thing. And then how does that sit with, you know, running as a Republican, you see all your peers , y’know, ‘liberty, don’t tell me what to do,’ and I‘m like, ‘Wait a minute, this is public health.’ What does having personal responsibility in a public health crisis have to do with the 2nd Amendment? Right?”
Ahlquist said the pandemic has also made him think about the proper role of government. “Well, protecting us is one of the roles of government, and protecting us and coordinating a pandemic is certainly the role of government.”
Ahlquist said he’s been thinking about the perspectives of hospitals, the state and public health authorities, and businesses that have suffered economically. “It’s given us a chance to really look inside, I think, all of us in America, to say: Have we got a lot of this right? And what did we get wrong? And how do we prepare for next time?”
And Davlin ends the show with a promise: Coming next week will be the second part of the Ahlquist interview.