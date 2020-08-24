In response to a request from Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, and Senate Judiciary Chairman Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, the Idaho Attorney General's office has issued an opinion on the scope of the special session that kicks off today. As stated in the Idaho Constitution, a special session "shall have no power to legislate on any subjects other than those specified in the proclamation" that the governor issues to convene it.
However, Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane wrote in the opinion that, while the governor attached specific RS's (short for "routing slip," meaning a bill that has not yet been introduced) to the proclamation, he also specified subjects.
"This call allows the Idaho Legislature to address these subjects in any manner it sees fit," Kane wrote. "The Governor identifies the purpose and subject for the extraordinary session. The Governor may also propose a potential piece of legislation to address the identified subject, but the Legislature is not bound to only the Governor's proposal. The Legislature is only bound to addressing the subjects identified within the Proclamation."