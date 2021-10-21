Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, right, holds up a printout of a June 7 email from the Idaho Attorney General's office during a public appearance at Ammon Elementary School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. At left is Coeur d'Alene attorney Art Macomber.
Republican Idaho attorney general candidate Art Macomber appears to have not violated state law while campaigning at a public school last week, according to the office of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, writes Post Register reporter Jakob Thorington. Macomber, a Coeur d'Alene attorney, campaigned for his attorney general bid during an appearance at an eastern Idaho elementary school with Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
Scott Graf, attorney general spokesman, said in a statement emailed to the Post Register that it did not appear Macomber, Bonneville Joint School District 93 or McGeachin violated Idaho law.
“The Office of the Attorney General has closely reviewed Chapter 6 of Title 74. Although a candidate for office advocated for his election, it does not appear that a public official or public entity authorized the use of public resources or property for the purpose of advocating for a candidate,” Graf wrote in the statement. “While this conduct may violate the spirit of the Public Integrity in Elections Act, it does not violate the letter of the law. If the legislature wishes to amend the statute and address this type of scenario in the future, our office is ready and willing to assist.”
Macomber is not currently a public official.
