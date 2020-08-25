In response to a request from Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, the Idaho Attorney General's office has completed an analysis of the legality of HCR 1, the concurrent resolution the House passed this morning aimed at ending the current state of emergency in Idaho due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and concluded that the measure "would carry no legal effect and likely be the subject of a successful legal challenge to its validity."
That's because the Idaho Constitution, in Article IV, Section 9, permits only the governor to call a special session of the Legislature and to determine the subject matter for the session; special sessions have no power to legislate on any other subjects.
Gov. Brad Little issued his proclamation on Aug. 19, enumerating the subjects and attaching three proposed bills, two on election rules for November and one on civil liability. "No reference is made to calling the Legislature into session to address whether the declaration of emergency itself should continue," Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane wrote in the analysis, which I obtained through a public records request.
Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, based HCR 1 on an existing law, Idaho Code 46-1008, that says, "The legislature by concurrent resolution may terminate a state of disaster emergency at any time." But Kane found that the Constitution specifies when the Legislature may be in session. "Thus, this provision is likely only operable when the Legislature is in its regular session, or when the Governor has identified an emergency proclamation as the subject of an extra session."
Kane noted, "If the state Constitution and a statute conflict, the state constitutional provision prevails."
If the House and Senate both were to pass HCR 1, Kane wrote, "It will likely be the subject of a successful legal challenge."
The Senate hasn't taken any action as yet, since the House passed the measure. Senate Republicans were in caucus this morning, and went back into another closed-door caucus meeting at 3 p.m.
Senate Democrats caucused earlier, said Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum. Stennett, when asked about HCR 1, said, "I usually do my work based on three things: Is it constitutional, is it enforceable, and how does it improve the lives of the Idahoans we represent? And I personally think it doesn't meet the first criteria."
When the Legislature passes unconstitutional legislation, she said, "In court it will cost taxpayers a lot of money. It's not legal."