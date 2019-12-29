Anyone under 21 can no longer legally buy cigarettes, cigars or any other tobacco products in the U.S. The new law enacted last week by Congress also applies to electronic cigarettes and vaping products that heat a liquid containing nicotine, the AP reports.
The provision raising the legal limit from 18 to 21 nationwide was in a massive spending bill passed by Congress and signed by the president on Dec. 20. About one-third of states already had their own laws restricting tobacco sales to people 21 and older -- but Idaho wasn't among them.
The idea has been considered, and rejected, several times earlier in the Idaho Legislature, but Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, said earlier this year that he planned to bring it back again this year. Now, there's no need.
In 2018, Tobacco 21 Idaho, a coalition of various health and education groups, said nearly 95 percent of all adult smokers start smoking before the age of 21. Raising the age limit is an effort to improve the health of Idaho citizens, as well as to reduce the estimated $500 million in annual health care costs associated with tobacco use, the group said.
“I think this would have a very positive effect on Idaho,” Martin said then. He introduced similar legislation in 2017, but the State Affairs Committee killed the bill on a 5-4 vote. More than a dozen people testified on both sides of the issue during an emotional, 90-minute public hearing.
The same panel killed the bill in 2018 after another emotional hearing. But now, it's a done deal.