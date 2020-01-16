The Attorney General’s letter to the House about Rep. John Green says, “On January 15, 2020, Representative John Green was convicted of a felony by a jury of Conspiracy to Defraud the United States (18 U.S.C. § 371) in the case of United States of America v. Thomas Selgas & John Green. (Crim. Action No. 3:18-CR-356-S (Verdict of the Jury attached hereto). Article VI, § 3 of the Idaho Constitution indicates: Section 3. DISQUALIFICATION OF CERTAIN PERSONS. No person is permitted to vote, serve as a juror, or hold any civil office who has, at any place, been convicted of a felony, and who has not been restored to the rights of citizenship...”
The letter adds that the Idaho Supreme Court has determined that a conviction occurs at the point where the jury delivers its verdict and the judge accepts it – and that’s happened.
The letter notes, “Under Federal Criminal Rule of Procedure 32(k), a judgment of conviction must be entered that sets forth the jury verdict, adjudication, and sentence. Since Representative Green has not been sentenced yet, that judgment is not yet signed by the judge and entered by the clerk.” However, it points out, “Recognizing that a jury verdict is not a judgment of conviction, it is still no less final,” citing several court cases as precedent.
“Although Representative Green may be released from custody while his sentencing is pending, he remains convicted,” writes Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane. “Similarly, although Representative Green may appeal his conviction and be released from custody pending his appeal, he remains convicted. His conviction is only removed if an appeals court overturns it.”
“Based upon Representative Green's conviction of a felony, he appears to have lost his qualifications for office,” Kane writes.
He also notes that under the Idaho Constitution, it’s up to the House itself to judge the qualifications of its members and may expel a member upon a 2/3 vote “for good cause shown.”
“The House is sole determinant as to whether ‘for good cause’ has been shown,” Kane writes. “An expulsion requires a 2/3 vote of the members.”