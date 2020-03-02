Another bill related to transgender laws in Idaho has raised concerns from the Idaho Office of Attorney General regarding constitutionality, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. HB 509, sponsored by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, would ban transgender people from changing the gender marker on their birth certificate to conform with their gender identity. Passage of the bill would defy a federal court order, but the House voted Thursday 53-16 to send it to the Senate.
An analysis from the Idaho Office of Attorney General estimates the state would likely spend more than $1 million defending the legislation in court if the bill passed. The analysis — performed at the request of Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise — notes Idaho would face a steep uphill battle defending the law in court.
In a story that ran in Saturday's Idaho Press, Simmons examines the legal issues raised by the Attorney General's office; you can the full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.