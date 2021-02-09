Late today, an Idaho Attorney General's opinion was issued on HB 90, the "monument protection" bill that passed the House today and now is pending in a Senate committee. The opinion, authored by Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane in response to an inquiry from House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, finds, "This bill's procedure for approving and denying the mandated requests, legislative concurrent resolutions, likely has no legal effect and is therefore unenforceable." In addition, it finds, "HB 90 may also violate constitutional prohibitions on local or special laws. Further, given the lack of definition of certain terms, HB 90 may implicate First Amendment concerns."
The bill requires legislative permission, through a concurrent resolution, any time any local government wants to change the name of a street, school or park that currently has a historical name. The Idaho Constitution, under Article III, Section 19 on "local or special laws," forbids the Legislature from "changing the names of persons or places."
Among the findings in the opinion: "Each concurrent resolution stemming from HB 90 will inherently apply to a single locality or single class of similarly situated individuals; these resolutions by design cannot apply to the state as a whole because no other similarly situated locality exists. Under existing precedent, a court could conclude that each concurrent resolution issued under HB 90 is an unconstitutional, prohibited local law."