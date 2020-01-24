The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Army Corps of Engineers and Congressman Mike Simpson announced a long-anticipated change to environmental regulations Thursday at Holt Arena amid a backdrop of tractors and combines for an agricultural equipment trade show, writes Bryan Clark of the Post Register. The seemingly inconsequential change, a redefinition of the term “Waters of the United States,” has been long sought by agricultural and mining operations, and their mood was celebratory. But the move has conservationists in an uproar because there are indications, based on internal EPA documents, that the change may remove Clean Water Act protections from the majority of wetlands and many streams in the West.
“There’s a long history of water battles here in the West ... and it’s not really surprising given the importance of water to agriculture in this part of the Mountain West. ... My hope is the new rule ends decades of litigation and confusion about what constitutes a Water of the U.S.,” said Chris Hladick, who was appointed EPA Region 10 administrator in 2017. You can read Clark's full story here at postregister.com.