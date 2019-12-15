Agriculture experts working in industries throughout Idaho presented a varied outlook on the state’s agriculture Thursday at the University of Idaho Extension’s Idaho Ag Outlook Seminar. writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. The speakers were wary about a potential recession in 2020 and concerned with the increased cost of labor and farm cash rents, but excited about the growth in Idaho’s dairy industry.
Thursday was the third and final day of the seminar, which started in Idaho Falls and ended at UI’s Caldwell Research and Extension Center. About 50 farmers and agriculture industry members attended the all-day seminar in Caldwell.
You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required).