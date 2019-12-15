Dairy cows
Idaho ranks third among western states for the largest net farm income and is the fifth-largest agriculture economy in the nation, according to University of Idaho agricultural economist Garth Taylor.

 Chris Bronson/Idaho Press file

Agriculture experts working in industries throughout Idaho presented a varied outlook on the state’s agriculture Thursday at the University of Idaho Extension’s Idaho Ag Outlook Seminar. writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. The speakers were wary about a potential recession in 2020 and concerned with the increased cost of labor and farm cash rents, but excited about the growth in Idaho’s dairy industry.

Thursday was the third and final day of the seminar, which started in Idaho Falls and ended at UI’s Caldwell Research and Extension Center. About 50 farmers and agriculture industry members attended the all-day seminar in Caldwell.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

