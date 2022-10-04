Last night’s live debate between Idaho Attorney General hopefuls Raul Labrador and Tom Arkoosh was a hot one, with both rivals accusing the other of planning to politicize the office and drawing big contrasts over their experience and approach to the role. They clashed over issues ranging from abortion laws to water to school vouchers to staffing in the Attorney General’s office, and a combative Labrador repeatedly accused his critics of lying about his record.
“I am a strong conservative advocate for the values of Idaho,” Labrador declared.
Arkoosh said, “I want to run a law office, and I think my opponent wants to run a cultural war room.”
I’ll have a full story later today and in tomorrow’s print edition of the Idaho Press; the full debate is available to watch online at idahoptv.org/idahodebates. This was the first of the Idaho Debates to air this fall; coming up next, tonight at 8, is the debate in the U.S. Senate race between longtime GOP Sen. Mike Crapo, Democrat David Roth and independent Scott “Oh” Cleveland. Due to scheduling issues, that debate was taped yesterday afternoon and also made available live online; you can watch it here online or tune in tonight. I’ll have a full story on that debate in Thursday’s print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.