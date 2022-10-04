Arkoosh Labrador debate IPTV photo

Tom Arkoosh, left, and Raul Labrador, right, clash during a live debate as part of the "Idaho Debates" on Idaho Public Television on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

 AARON KUNZ/Idaho Public Television

Last night’s live debate between Idaho Attorney General hopefuls Raul Labrador and Tom Arkoosh was a hot one, with both rivals accusing the other of planning to politicize the office and drawing big contrasts over their experience and approach to the role. They clashed over issues ranging from abortion laws to water to school vouchers to staffing in the Attorney General’s office, and a combative Labrador repeatedly accused his critics of lying about his record.

“I am a strong conservative advocate for the values of Idaho,” Labrador declared.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

