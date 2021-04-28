So far this afternoon, Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s attorney, Edward Dindinger, has called six witnesses at the hearing on the ethics complaint against von Ehlinger, including five state representatives and a House staffer. First up was House Speaker Scott Bedke, who was questioned about the Legislature’s “respectful workplace” policy. Bedke said it’s been adopted by the Senate and the Legislative Council, but not formally adopted by the House. “But everyone is clear that staff and all members in this building operate under that respectful workplace policy,” he said.
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, was asked about von Ehlinger’s interactions with an unnamed lobbyist who alerted House leadership to concerns over von Ehlinger’s behavior toward her. Barbieri said he had observed the two together and seen “nothing extraordinary, nothing I can recall. … In all of my actions with Rep. von Ehlinger, he has conducted himself as a gentleman,” Barbieri said.
Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, testified next; he said he supervised the intern involved in the case, and she told him of the incident with von Ehlinger. “I told her if this was serious and it was true, to follow through with a criminal investigation,” he said.
A House staffer who went to her supervisor with concerns after von Ehlinger asked her out on a date testified next; Dindinger asked her, “Do you always wear a wedding ring?” The staffer answered, “It’s a personal choice that I make sometimes, just like with any other piece of jewelry that I may wear.”
Dindinger then asked her if she’d had other romantic solicitations as a result of not wearing a wedding ring. “No, this was the first solicitation I’ve ever received,” she responded. “I’m married and had no interest in going on a date with him, and that had never happened to me before at work.”
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, testified that Jane Doe angrily approached her outside the Capitol, and that Giddings yelled “security” and hurriedly entered a secure area in the Capitol. She then found a voice-mail on her phone saying “what a horrible person I am,” and “that you are going to pay for your sins.”
“I saw it as harassing and intimidating,” Giddings told the committee. “It was very concerning. And since that time I have received lots of harassing phone calls.”
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, asked Giddings “if you have any understanding why Ms. Doe would be so upset with you.”
Giddings explained that she published a link to a “news article” about the von Ehlinger case both in her constituent newsletter and on her Facebook page. “It is my understanding that Jane Doe’s name was in that article,” she said. “I had not, you know, thoroughly examined all of that. I wanted both sides of the story to be accurately represented.” Her newsletter called the ethics case a “blatant liberal smear job.”
“It was my understanding there was no criminal proceeding going on at the time, therefore everything was in accordance with House Rule 45,” Giddings said. “And if Rep. von Ehlinger’s name was going to be made public, I believe that everybody should be innocent until proven guilty, and that both sides of the story should be equally represented.”
Several committee members questioned Giddings about her Facebook post identifying von Ehlinger as “another Brett Cavanaugh” with a photo of Jane Doe. “I am looking at the Facebook post right now, and you did post a picture of Jane Doe on your page,” said Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise.
“I posted a link to a news article,” Giddings responded. The article was from “Redoubt News.”
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, testified that she saw Jane Doe and von Ehlinger on a street corner together on March 1, and though she couldn’t see the young woman’s face, she said, “She was looking up into his face. I’m a woman. I think I know what it looks like to flirt.” Deputy Attorney General Leslie Hayes asked Moon how tall each of the two is; she estimated von Ehlinger is 6-foot-2 inches, and that the woman is roughly 8 inches shorter. “So does that explain why she was looking up at him?” Hayes asked. “Yes,” Moon replied.
Hayes then asked Moon, “Do you think it’s appropriate for an elected representative to have a sexual relationship with a 19-year-old unpaid intern?”
Moon said, “I’m saying if you’re a consenting adult, and they’re both consenting adults, I guess it’s no one’s business.”
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, also was called to testify; she was asked if she’s ever heard of a relationship between two consenting adults in the Capitol. “Between two consenting adults? Absolutely,” she said. “I don’t know if an ethics complaint came forward. I just know it never went out to a public hearing.” Asked about von Ehlinger, Boyle said, “He is very much a gentleman. I observe people all the time and he has been a gentleman to everyone that I’ve seen, whether it be male or female.”