After years of major ballot-counting problems on Election Night, the Canyon County Board of Commissioners has approved a roughly $3 million contract for new voting equipment, write Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. Said Commissioner Pam White, “I am tired of Canyon County being the example of elections going badly.”
After two separate meetings Monday, the commission in a 2-1 vote approved the contract between the Canyon County Elections Office and Texas-based Hart InterCivic. Commissioners White and Tom Dale voted in favor of approving the contract, and Commissioner Leslie Van Beek voted against it; it includes the purchase of an entirely new voting system.
Canyon County has historically had multiple problems during elections, including late nights of ballot counting — the county finished counting ballots after 3 a.m. one election night in 2018 and at 7 a.m. the next morning in 2017. In 2018, the elections office forgot to count 39 ballots from overseas citizens and active members of the military on election night.
