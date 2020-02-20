On a party-line voice vote, the House State Affairs Committee this morning approved Rep. Barbara Ehardt’s controversial bill, HB 500, to forbid transgender girls or women from competing in school sports, and to allow any female school sports player’s gender to be challenged, requiring her to undergo both physical and chromosomal exams to prove her sex. Motions to amend the bill and to hold it in committee were both rejected, also on voice votes that appeared to be along party lines.
Rep. Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello, made the unsuccessful motion to hold the bill in committee, saying it’s unneeded because the Idaho High School Activities Association, the NCAA and other athletic associations already have policies in place that cover transgender athletes. “Also, this bill does not specify or limit who may dispute a student’s sex, and it does not limit sex disputes to transgender women,” Smith noted.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, a lawyer, called the bill a “legal quagmire” and made the motion to send it to the amending order to fix legal problems including that he said the bill is discriminatory legislation because it applies only to women. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, made the successful motion to send the bill to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass.” The votes followed two days of emotional testimony from the public that was overwhelmingly against the bill; over the two days, 20 people spoke against the bill, and seven in favor, according to Boise State Public Radio.
Ehardt, in her closing comments, said she believes people are free to identify as whatever they want, but they are not free to choose the consequences. She promoted the bill as ensuring a level playing field for young women who want to play school sports, so they wouldn’t be competing against “biological males.”
Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, praised the “courage” of all those who came to testify. “This bill is an egregious attack on just one segment of our community,” she said. “This would hold our transgender girls to a different standards, and exposes them to a very invasive procedure ... that no 13-year-old, no 14-year-old, no 15-year-old girl should have to endure. It is not our place to require public examinations of young girls in our schools.”
The bill now moves to the full House. We’ll have a full report on this later today; I’ll post a link here.