The House was in the midst of a decidedly negative debate on SB 1373, the Senate-passed literacy and full-day kindergarten bill this morning, when it suddenly went at ease for an extended pause. After that, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, asked for unanimous consent to put off the bill until Friday, and to then “take up the debate where we currently are at.”
The House debate didn’t start off well. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, objected to waiving full reading of the bill, forcing House Chief Clerk Carrie Maulin to read full text of the six-page bill in its entirety, including long columns of numbers.
Then, Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, opened debate, saying, “This is about the literacy funds. … This bill also very importantly changes the distribution formula for that money.” Half the funds would go out on the basis of K-12 enrollment, while the other half would go to reward progress in early reading. That’s a turnaround from the current formula, which provides more funding for districts whose early readers are falling short.
The point, said Kerby, a retired school district superintendent, is to ensure kids can read by the 3rd grade. They learn to read through the 3rd grade, he said, and then they “read to learn.”
“If we can get these kids to learn to read, we’ll change the trajectory of their lives,” he said. “We have to get those kids to learn to read, and what we’ve done so far is not progressing toward that.”
Gov. Brad Little has recommended an additional $46 million for early literacy programs, which school districts could use to provide full-day kindergarten or other programs to help young kids learn to read, at their option. SB 1373 passed the Senate last week with just two “no” votes, after a long series of debates in committee.
Kerby said the additional funding would also provide property tax relief, as many school districts currently run supplemental property tax levies to fund their full-day kindergartens, making up the gap in state funding, which covers only half-day kindergarten. “If we don’t do something, property taxes are going to go up and up and up in more districts,” Kerby told the House.
He said he negotiated with many others on various versions of the literacy bill. “There were four or five different proposals,” Kerby said. “This was the only one we could agree on to get it through both bodies.”
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, who co-sponsored full-day kindergarten legislation last year, spoke against SB 1373. She said she insisted on the change in the funding formula, because, “I am not going to continue to pay for failure, because that’s what we’ve done.” But she said there were other aspects of the bill she didn’t like, including not forcing an end by law to all supplemental levies for full-day kindergarten. “They should be separate discussions,” she said.
Kerby said, “It doesn’t make it illegal, but it takes away the need. This reduces the need tremendously.”
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, also debated against the bill, saying he favored “school choice” including state funding for private schools instead. “The system is broken,” he said. “I don’t think we can keep putting money into a broken system.”
It was at that point that the House went at ease, and then agreed to put off the rest of the debate until Friday.
After the House adjourned for lunch Wednesday, House Speaker Scott Bedke told Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert that SB 1373 might have died on the House floor if it had come up for a vote.
“It was in trouble, I believe,” said Bedke, R-Oakley. “There was too much confusion.”
One source of confusion: What happens to literacy budgets for schools that do not have the classroom space to offer all-day kindergarten? In essence, Richert reports, these schools would receive the increased literacy money, to use at their discretion. That means they could keep using the money for any number of purposes, including summer programs, hiring literacy coaches or purchasing new reading curriculum.
In the meantime, the Senate State Affairs Committee is expected to take up a House-passed bill Friday, which addresses some of the House’s property tax questions. House Bill 653 would require districts to disclose how they plan to spend their supplemental levy dollars.
As for the literacy and all-day kindergarten issue, Bedke said the two-day pause is designed to give lawmakers more time to study an important issue, before casting their vote.
“Everybody’s going to take a little pause on this one,” he said.
You can read Richert’s full report here at idahoednews.org.