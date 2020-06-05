The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will start publishing the names of nursing homes with COVID-19 outbreaks, along with weekly statistics about the number of cases and deaths among residents and staff, the department announced today. The first report, out today (Friday), shows there have been 52 deaths from COVID-19 associated with nine long-term care facilities in Idaho, making up almost two-thirds of the state's total 83 deaths.
Eleven facilities in the Treasure Valley have staff or residents who have contracted the virus, and five facilities have reported at least one related death.
The state has previously refused to name long-term care facilities where cases were present, citing concern for patients' privacy. The Idaho Statesman was preparing to sue the Health & Welfare Department if the facilities' names weren't made public, contending the information should be made available under Idaho’s Public Records Act, the Associated Press reported.
Additionally, Idahoans for Openness in Government, a nonprofit, nonpartisan coalition that works to educate government officials and the public about open government laws, sent a letter to state and local public health officials Thursday calling for the facility names to be made public when there are cases of COVID-19 involved.
"People have a right to know about public health concerns in their community — including when they're considering placing a loved one in a recently opened bed at a local long-term care facility," the letter reads. "Idaho's health districts have never hesitated to name restaurants that violate sanitation standards or that have an employee who has been documented to have a communicable disease; they do so to protect the public health. This information must be released for the same reason."
In a news release Friday, Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health, said, “We have re-examined the data, which unfortunately includes an increasing number of cases now, and have developed a process to release the numbers for specific facilities without revealing a diagnosis of COVID-19 or the cause of death for any individual resident.”
You can read my Idaho Press colleagues' full story here at idahopress.com, including the details from today's first weekly report (all our COVID-19 stories are accessible for free, with no paywall), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press. Also, AP reporter Rebecca Boone has a story here detailing how the new data out today shows that nursing homes and other long-term care facilities account for more than 60% of Idaho's coronavirus deaths to date.