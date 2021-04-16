The House has voted 15-12 in favor of HB 362, Rep. Barbara Ehardt's bill to require free-speech protections on Idaho college and university campuses and allow those claiming violations to sue for $5,000 damages; after that vote, the House adjourned until 10 a.m. Monday. It was a near-party-line vote, with all but one of the House Democrats and Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, voting no, and all House Republicans who were present plus Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, voting yes. I will update this post shortly with more from the debate on that measure.
Also passed this morning were HB 322aa, the latest version of Rep. Sage Dixon's "federalism" bill that would allow a panel of lawmakers to rule on whether federal executive orders or other actions are unconstitutional, and make recommendations to the full Legislature, which passed 56-12; HB 350, which forbids appointees from replacing recalled school trustees and requires elections to be held instead, passed 55-14; HB 365, the "trailer" appropriation bill to fund HB 126, the industrial hemp legalization bill, which passed 66-2 with just Reps. Moyle and Armstrong dissenting; and SB 1086, which forbids Idaho from contracting with any corporation that boycotts Israel or does business with those who do, which passed 56-12.
The House Education Committee meeting that had been scheduled for noon has been canceled.