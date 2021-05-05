After the Secretary of the Senate had to take a break for a drink of water, Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, again asked for unanimous consent to waive further reading of HB 389, the property tax bill. This time, there was no objection, so the debate has now begun. Senate Tax Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, is now opening debate, going through the numerous provisions in the bill.
Here's a link to my full post on what the bill does, and here's a link to the bill itself.
In his opening debate, Rice told the Senate, "It is a good step." He maintained that a new tax break for developers in the bill -- moving the end date for the current exemption for site improvements from when development of the property starts to when it's completed -- is "merely clarifying that it's being done right in every part of the state."
"Overall, this is a good bill," Rice said. "It'll benefit the citizens of the state of Idaho, both those who own homes and those who rent, as well as not having a heavy hand on business."
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, debating against the bill, said, "I've waited all session to see a property tax bill, and I can't tell you how disappointed I am to see this bill come forward. This bill is not the bill we need. ... It needs to be real property tax relief."
"It is not going to provide the relief that is needed," said Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise. "Look in this bill hard; where is growth going to pay for itself? It's not."
Burgoyne noted that the bill, in 2022, would make 15% of the current recipients of the "Circuit Breaker" property tax break for needy seniors no longer eligible, because their homes are assessed at more than 125% of the median home value in their county. "To throw 15% of the people off the circuit breaker in this environment -- what happens to those people?" Burgoyne asked. He noted that those without "sufficient equity" in their homes, or with an existing reverse mortgage, aren't eligible for the state's newly enacted "tax deferral" program, to which those seniors would be referred. "It doesn't line up at all," Burgoyne said.
I will continue to update this post with more from the debate as it continues...