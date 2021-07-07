After a nationwide search, the Idaho School Boards Association has announced that it’s chosen a candidate from within for its next executive director: Misty K. Swanson, who has been with ISBA for 16 years and served in roles including chief deputy. Swanson will succeed retiring ISBA Executive Director Karen Echeverria. “Misty’s experience and knowledge of ISBA is already an excellent asset to the association, and we will build off of the great legacy that Karen Echeverria has already put into place for us,” said Jody Hendrickx, ISBA president and a school trustee in the St. Maries School District.
Swanson, who starts her new role immediately, said in a statement, ““I am so excited and honored to continue working with ISBA members. The sustainability of our association is crucial so that our members are equipped with providing the best education for the students in their communities.”