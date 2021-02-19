After a long and reflective debate, and two days of public testimony, a divided House Judiciary Committee has voted 11-4 in favor of HB 195, the “targeted picketing” bill that would criminalize protests at people’s homes designed to “harass, harm, annoy or alarm.” The bill follows months of controversial, disruptive protests outside public officials’ homes over everything from the Black Lives Matter movement to COVID-19 restrictions to the bill itself, which prompted torch- and pitchfork-bearing protesters to arrive at the home of the sponsor this week, where they left behind a stuffed animal hanging from a noose with the lawmaker’s last name emblazoned on it. Committee members expressed deep concerns about the level of discourse, whether or not the law was needed in addition to laws already on the books, and constitutional concerns. "Just know, it was not taken lightly," said Rep. Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls. I’ll update this post shortly with a full report.
