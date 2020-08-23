Shirley Hurley’s biggest fear is that one day she will go to her mother’s window at Shaw Mountain of Cascadia and the staff will say she isn’t feeling well, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. “I would be devastated if I had to say goodbye to my mom on an iPad or iPhone,” Hurley told the Idaho Press. Her mother, Mary Hurley, is 95. A quarter of the state’s long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, are dealing with a current outbreak. Shaw Mountain is among them.
Collectively there are more than 1,500 current cases of COVID-19 at 108 facilities, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare. That includes both staff and residents.
Shirley visits her mom nearly every day, but since March she’s had to settle for sitting outside her mother’s window. Separated by a pane of glass, Shirley had to get creative to stay connected. She would bring handmade signs with messages of love and support. Shirley would blast music from her phone and dance with her dog, which cracked Mary up. Mary would borrow one of the caretaker’s cellphones so the two could talk.
You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page. Also today, we reported on the latest infection-control survey results for Idaho nursing homes, which found deficiencies in 56 of the 100 inspections completed. Many were minor, but a half-dozen placed residents in "immediate jeopardy." You can read my full story here at idahopress.com; it's also on the front page today.