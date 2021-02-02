The Idaho Senate convened at 11 as scheduled, but then immediately went at ease for a GOP majority caucus. Atop the Senate’s calendar, in its 10th Order of business, was SCR 103, the resolution to repeal the current Stage 2 public health order in Idaho related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, the Senate majority leader, told Eye on Boise, “As far as I can tell, many of the issues in SCR 103 are now moot.”
“We will likely not go into the 10th Order to address it today,” Anthon said. “I would predict that it would be sent back to committee.” However, he said, “Whether the Senate Republicans want to move forward with something in replacement of that will be seen.”
Anthon told the Senate that the closed-door majority caucus likely would take until 11:30, and then the Senate will come back into order. Also on the calendar, which means it could be taken up today, is SJR 101, a proposed anti-drug constitutional amendment. Sponsored by Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, and co-sponsored by 22 other Senate Republicans, the proposed amendment seeks to “lock in” Idaho’s current drug laws, not allowing any psychoactive drugs illegal in Idaho as of July 1, 2021 ever to be legalized, for any use.
Anthon said after the majority caucus, “There’s a strong likelihood we’ll bring up SJR 101. There’s a feeling that that’s appropriate,” he said.
To change the Idaho Constitution, the measure would need two-thirds support from the full House and Senate plus majority approval from voters in the November 2022 general election.