After more than two and a half hours of arguments and questions, the Idaho Supreme Court has taken three lawsuits against Idaho’s abortion laws under advisement, and will “render a decision accordingly,” in the worlds of Chief Justice Richard Bevan. Every justice asked questions during the arguments, with Justices Greg Moeller and Robyn Brody particularly peppering Planned Parenthood attorney Alan Schoenfeld with questions, and Justices John Stegner and Colleen Zahn posing numerous queries to Idaho Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo, who argued for the state. Bevan joined in when the justices questioned Monte Neil Stewart, who argued on behalf of the Legislature.
There were many dramatic moments and exchanges. Under questioning from the justices as to whether the Legislature didn't care about women's health, Larrondo said the Legislature, and the drafters of Idaho's Constitution, decided that when it comes to matters of the woman's health, "the fetus’s life is the thing that is protected." Idaho's near-total ban on abortion, the "trigger" law that took effect Aug. 25, has no health exemption.
I will update this post shortly with more from today's arguments, and will have a full story later today.
