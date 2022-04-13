Bogus Basin, the community non-profit ski resort 16.5 miles north of Boise, announced today that it will reopen for a single day this Saturday after receiving an unexpected dump of 20" of late-season snow.
The resort shut down early the Sunday before last, due to a dearth of snowfall and warm weather. That's changed in a big way now, prompting the resort to initially joke that supply-chain issues had delayed its delivery of snow. That quickly snowballed into plans for the one-day "Supply Chain Saturday" reopening. Here's the full announcement from Bogus Basin:
BOGUS BASIN TO REOPEN APRIL 16th FOR “SUPPLY CHAIN SATURDAY”: What began as a joke became reality when late season snow arrived at the non-profit recreation area
BOISE, Idaho – April 13, 2022 – Bogus Basin announced today that winter operations will reopen for one day only on Saturday, April 16th. Although the non-profit wrapped up its season earlier this month, Mother Nature finally delivered 20” of late season snow, compelling area officials to figure out a way to open for one more day of fun.
The idea began with Bogus Basin’s lighthearted social media post on April 12th. Upon discovering that several inches of snow had fallen overnight – nearly a month after the last snowfall, the area shared a webcam photo with the caption: “Due to supply chain issues, your February order of snow has now been delivered. We apologize for any inconvenience.” Thousands reacted to the post, resulting in the surprise opening, which the area is calling “Supply Chain Saturday.”
With the seasonal workforce now gone, the task of reopening the mountain falls to year-round employees. In an internal announcement Tuesday, Director of Mountain Operations, Nate Shake said:
“With more snowfall in the last 48 hours than we saw all of February and March, the year-round staff will be working hard over the next few days to put the mountain back together and run for this special one-day offering. This is an opportunity to thank our community for their support over this long, dry season. We appreciate your willingness to fill in, as needed, to pull off this reopening.”
Here are details for Bogus Basin’s April 16th “Supply Chain Saturday”:
Operating hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lift ticket prices discounted, advance online purchase is recommended
Deer Point, Morning Star and Coach chairlifts will operate
Spring season conditions exist; ride with caution
No conveyor lifts will operate; terrain parks closed
Free access to the Frontier Point Nordic Trail System. Nordic Highway, Sappers, and Red Tail will be groomed, restroom access available to Frontier Point Lodge
All season pass holders welcome, including employee, volunteer, night, midweek and Nordic
Limited food & beverage service at Simplot Lodge
Pioneer Lodge restroom and locker room access only
Rental shop open
No ski or snowboard lessons
For more information, visit bogusbasin.org.
