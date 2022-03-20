Protesters stand outside the Pete T. Cenarrusa office building at the corner of State and Fifth streets in downtown Boise on Thursday. The demonstrators were speaking out against the removal of a 10-month-old child from his parents by health and welfare authorities.
An Idaho baby at the center of protests over removal from his parents because of health concerns has been returned home, police said Friday. The case sparked a week of protests by far-right activists, writes Idaho Press reporter Alexandra Duggan.
The Meridian Police Department announced on Friday that the child was returned to his parents around noon; the 10-month-old was taken into custody after he was reported to be "severely malnourished" and in danger. “In these situations, the goal is to reunite the child to its parents as soon as it is healthy enough to be returned. Normally the parents agree to certain stipulations by the court. What those were or if there were stipulations is unknown,” the police announcement said.
Ammon Bundy, an independent gubernatorial candidate and organizer of the People's Rights group that has been spearheading protests, including one that led to an hour-long shutdown of a major Boise hospital last week, diverting patients, said on Facebook that "baby Cyrus is home where he belongs."
Multiple protests and press conferences held by the child’s grandfather, a Bundy campaign adviser, and People’s Rights over the last week included targeting officers, social and health care workers and a judge at their homes, along with protests at the hospital and elsewhere. The group called the situation “medical tyranny” and claimed health officials were “kidnapping” the child.
Other statements on Facebook made by members of the group called Child Protective Services a “child trafficking ring.” The group also spread false claims that authorities were colluding with sex offenders to take children away from their parents.