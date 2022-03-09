An all-day kindergarten bill hit a major snag Tuesday afternoon, when a Senate Education Committee meeting came to an abrupt and tense end, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert.
“I think we need to adjourn the meeting and have some discussion,” said a visibly irritated Chairman Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, before dropping the gavel on Tuesday’s meeting.
The 90-minute meeting ended without a vote — but with two competing motions on the table. Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, wanted to send the bill to the Senate floor for amendments. Thayn wanted to send the bill to the floor as is, for a Senate vote.
The abrupt adjournment left committee members and education stakeholders baffled and surprised. Seated two chairs away from Thayn on the committee dais, Crabtree stared, mouth agape, at the chairman. Thayn could clearly be heard admonishing Crabtree.
“You should have talked to me before the meeting,” Thayn told Crabtree. “If you’re going to do something this important, you should have talked to me.”
The end-of-meeting drama highlighted a policy debate that emerged throughout the hearing on Senate Bill 1373. The debate centered on how the state should carve up $72 million for early literacy programs — a menu of programs that could include optional, all-day kindergarten.