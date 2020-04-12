Two weeks after shutting down marriage license issuance along with most other courthouse functions due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Ada County Clerk's Office is now offering marriage licenses by appointment, only for people who will be tying the knot before May 31, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. The service reopened Thursday, following social-distancing guidelines and offering 15-minute appointments, office spokeswoman Chelsea Carattini said.
Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mondays and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays at the Indigent Services office, 252 E. Front St., Boise, and can be scheduled through the county's website under the "Doing Business" tab. You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Friday's edition of the Idaho Press.