After a hearing that stretched over two days, the Senate Judiciary Committee today voted to approve administrative rules of the Idaho Public Defense Commission, despite concerns raised by public defenders from around the state. The main objections raised in today’s testimony were regarding due process for removals of attorneys from the public defense roster, and the methodology the commission uses to calculate caseloads. Opponents urged the committee to reject all the rules, and start over with a working group including public defenders; the rules have been in the works for two years.
Idaho is in the midst of ongoing litigation over the constitutionality of its public defense system; the state was sued by the ACLU in 2015. The case, Tucker v. State of Idaho, has been to the Idaho Supreme Court twice and is currently pending in 4th District Court as a class-action lawsuit.
David Carroll, executive director of the Sixth Amendment Center, a non-profit, non-partisan national organization that assists state policy makers in meeting constitutional requirements to provide effective representation to defendants who can’t afford attorneys, gave a presentation to the committee this afternoon at the invitation of committee Chairman Todd Lakey, R-Nampa. He noted that the guaranteed right of a defendant to an attorney preceded statehood in Idaho.
Carroll said Idaho “needs to be explicitly commended” for creating its state Public Defense Commission after a 2010 report found Idaho was not meeting its constitutional obligations, at a time when many county public defenders faced overwhelming workloads and had little time to devote to individual cases. At that time, there were 14 states with no public defense commission; now there are just seven, he said, thanks in part to Idaho’s leadership.
“I can say with confidence that the rules that were promulgated in Idaho were consistent with the parameters of the Sixth Amendment,” Carroll said. “If anything, the Public Defense Commission rules are conservative compared to other states.”
Aaron Bazzoli, chief public defender for Canyon County, was among those speaking out against the rules. “We are not here today to be a clog in the system,” he told the senators. “These rules do not … effectively support public defense or defenders.”
Asked about the pending lawsuit, Bazzoli said, “I don’t think it’s as frightening necessarily as laid out. The Legislature has done a tremendous job in addressing those concerns.”
At the close of the hearing, the Senate committee approved the rules on a voice vote, with just a couple of audible “no” votes.
At the commission’s budget hearing earlier today in the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, Executive Director Kathleen Elliott told lawmakers the commission is now providing $9.3 million a year in assistance to counties for public defense, including workload financial assistance and funding for joint offices. It’s also providing extensive training and technical assistance.
The commission is requesting a 3.3% budget increase next year to just under $11.7 million in state general funds, including $345,000 to help counties hire the equivalent of three and a half additional full-time attorneys to assist with their public defense workloads and keep them within state-set caps.
“The mission that we follow is governed by the U.S. Constitution’s Sixth Amendment,” she told JFAC, which guarantees the rights of criminal defendants, including the right to a speedy trial, the right to trial by jury, and the right to a lawyer. “Our work at the Public Defense Commission ensures trial-level public defense meets state and constitutional requirements,” Elliott said.
At this afternoon’s hearing on the rules, she told the senators, “Are our rules perfect? Absolutely not. They’re not perfect. We have had one appeal and we are in the midst of that. … Do we have due process? Yes. Are we unwilling to look at it? No, we’re not unwilling to look at that.”