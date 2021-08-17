We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email



From left-to-right are Narges Shams, Khatera Shams, Homeyra Shams and Bahar Amir.
Boise resident Homeyra Shams woke up this weekend to “unbelievable” news: The Taliban had taken over her home country, Afghanistan, for the second time in her life, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. Afghanistan’s government collapsed Sunday, surprising the world and leaving Afghans and Americans in Kabul in limbo.
“I have my older sister and my niece there,” said Shams, who along with three other sisters opened Sunshine Spice Cafe in 2019. “There is no way to have her come … we are just helpless right now.”
Shams fled Kabul when she was 2 or 3 years old, when the Taliban first took over; she was among an array of Idahoans watching the developments with dismay. You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.