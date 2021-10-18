Construction continues on numerous buildings that include luxury residential space in downtown Boise, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. An ongoing lack of affordable housing has Gov. Brad Little looking at the possibility of tapping federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to help alleviate the crunch.
Nearly 30 years after Idaho lawmakers approved — but never funded — a state Housing Trust Fund to address the state’s affordable housing crunch, Gov. Brad Little has opened the door to possibly tapping federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to finally get the program started.
The budget proposal, which as yet has no dollar figure attached, is “just a placeholder,” Little’s budget director, Alex Adams, told the Idaho Press on Monday. “It’s the governor signaling that he’s serious about putting ARPA dollars toward that issue.”
In the formal budget request for Little’s Division of Financial Management for next year, the proposal states, “The agency is working with the Governor’s Office on a potential recommendation from the ARPA State Fiscal Recovery Fund for eligible affordable housing infrastructure.”
It also notes that final guidance hasn’t yet been issued from the U.S. Treasury on the details of how ARPA funds can be used for affordable housing, and says any dollar figures will await that final guidance. Adams said that should arrive well before Little makes his budget proposal to lawmakers when they convene for their annual session in January.
Idaho has $1.05 billion in unallocated ARPA funds it was awarded last year, which can be used for an array of purposes including water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, child care, and direct COVID-19 expenses along with affordable housing.
“Governor Little has been meeting with community and business leaders across Idaho who tell him housing continues to be one of the biggest challenges in attracting and retaining employees,” Little’s press secretary, Marissa Morrison Hyer, said Monday. “Governor Little is eagerly awaiting final U.S. Treasury guidance on how to utilize ARPA funding to address the housing challenges.”
Since Little was elected governor, he’s returned again and again to his theme of making Idaho a place where current Idahoans’ kids and grandkids can return or stay and make their homes. In the past year, he’s increasingly brought up the state’s affordable housing shortage and how that fits into the picture.