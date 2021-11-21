The Boise River flows through Garden City, looking west from the Glenwood Street bridge. The river divides the north and south sides of the city, which this year provided a voting dichotomy in local mayor and city council elections.
The Boise River divides Garden City in more ways than one, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. This month's mayoral and city council elections, which drew a high turnout and a significant amount of money, highlighted a political split between residents north and south of the river.
Garden City is just four miles long and less than a mile wide, but unique locales favor competing interests in the Boise satellite city of about 12,000 people. North of the river are upscale subdivisions, winding suburban streets and a private golf course. In southeast Garden City, lower-income and more ethnically diverse residents live alongside industrial and commercial businesses, art studios and breweries. Many live in mobile homes.
The north/south dichotomy isn't new, but this year southeast Garden City residents, who have been politically apathetic in the past, were more engaged. They supported a group of candidates that tapped into housing affordability anxieties and suggested the southeast — essentially one voting precinct, 1608 — doesn't have adequate representation in city government.