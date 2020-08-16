Kevin Swearingen remembers the shutdown, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. That's when he couldn't take trips with his usual group to town. When he couldn't receive his full regimen of physical therapy that he uses to manage his cerebral palsy symptoms, and without which he risks losing mobility. When, he said, "I couldn't go and do anything."
His care provider, Journeys Developmental Disability Agency, shut down for two months during the start of the state stay-home order. Providers like Journeys, part of states' Home and Community-based Services through Medicaid, help people with developmental disabilities, who sometimes don't drive.
Throughout the day, patients meet up at a community center with other patients, and workers drive patients through town to go grocery shopping and visit public venues.
At the end of the day, patients go home.
Advocates say these services, provided through state Medicaid programs, are a crucial alternative that expanded after states reformed disability services from the days when disabled people were largely institutionalized. The days of institutionalization were marked by widespread reports of horrifying abuse and neglect.
"What's happened across the country is people with disabilities want to live lives like typical lives," said Christine Pisani, executive director of the Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities.
But some worry the future of these services are in limbo because federal funding talks to keep the care program afloat have stalled.
"When that's threatened, it's a big deal because no one wants to live an institution," Pisani said.
Congregate living facilities often have medically vulnerable people, who are at high risk for coronavirus complications. The more than 100 deaths in Idaho's long-term care facilities account for about half of all COVID-19 deaths in the state.
If no supplemental aid comes for the program, funds for disability services could be left to state legislators to handle when they wade through the state budget next year.
"We're talking about life and death here for many people," said Gary Sandusky, an advocate for disability rights in Idaho.
You can read Pfannenstiel's full story here at postregister.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press.