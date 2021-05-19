A crowd of about 60 people gathered Monday on the steps of the Statehouse to call for Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, to be held accountable for sharing the personal details of the 19-year-old intern who accused former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, of raping her at his Boise apartment, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Sheridan.
Von Ehlinger resigned April 29 following a House Ethics Committee hearing, where he was found to have engaged in behavior “unbecoming” of a representative. The Boise Police Department is investigating the accusation; no charges have been brought.
Prior to the hearing, Giddings twice published a link to a blog that named the 19-year-old. Jane Doe’s photograph and other personal information have since circulated, causing local advocacy groups to call for the Legislature, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Air Force Reserve to hold Giddings accountable and remove her from leadership roles.
In addition to her role as a state representative, Giddings serves as a major in the Air Force Reserve and as Idaho state director of admissions for the Air Force Academy and ROTC.
The ACLU of Idaho on Monday sent a petition containing nearly 6,000 signatures to leadership of the Idaho House of Representatives calling on Giddings to resign, as well as for the Legislature to file a formal complaint and open an ethics investigation if she refuses.
