Advocates gather at state Capitol to shed light on domestic, sexual violence in Idaho
Jennifer Martinez speaks to a group of advocates, who gathered at the state Capitol Feb. 6 to shed light on domestic and sexual violence in Idaho.

 Olivia Heersink / Idaho Press

About 26% of Idaho high schoolers reported they were purposefully controlled or emotionally hurt by someone they were dating in the last 12 months, Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink writes, according to the state Department of Education’s 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey. “That’s one-in-four youth,” said Jennifer Martinez, who works with the Idaho Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. “I know numbers are hard, but sometimes, numbers are what we need to hear.”

Martinez cited several of the survey’s findings during a press conference this week at the state Capitol. The event centered primarily on advocates, like Martinez, and community-based programs sharing with lawmakers what currently is being offered to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in the state, and where there are gaps. Lawmakers including Sen. Abby Lee and Rep. Melissa Wintrow shared information about pending bills.

You can read Heersink's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

