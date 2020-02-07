About 26% of Idaho high schoolers reported they were purposefully controlled or emotionally hurt by someone they were dating in the last 12 months, Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink writes, according to the state Department of Education’s 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey. “That’s one-in-four youth,” said Jennifer Martinez, who works with the Idaho Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. “I know numbers are hard, but sometimes, numbers are what we need to hear.”
Martinez cited several of the survey’s findings during a press conference this week at the state Capitol. The event centered primarily on advocates, like Martinez, and community-based programs sharing with lawmakers what currently is being offered to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in the state, and where there are gaps. Lawmakers including Sen. Abby Lee and Rep. Melissa Wintrow shared information about pending bills.
You can read Heersink's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.