Idaho made national headlines last week when the governor signed into law the “abortion trafficking” bill, which will make it punishable by up to five years in prison to transport a minor across state lines for an abortion without parental consent.
HB 242’s sponsor Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, said it’s a parental rights bill. Some advocates for survivors of domestic violence and child abuse have concerns about the lack of exemption or affirmative defense for young people who might think it’s unsafe to disclose their pregnancy or abortion to their parents.
“Most often, the abusers, parents or trusted family friends, they’re the people that have power and control over them,” said Lourdes Matsumoto, director of law and policy at Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence. “And this is only further emboldening the abusers with more power and control in order to hide their crimes and reduce the ability for those children to seek help.”
The bill includes an affirmative defense to adults who had permission from the minors’ parents.
The bill’s language was based on a model drafted by the National Right to Life in 2022, according to a press release from the organization. Ehardt told the Idaho Press it shouldn’t be the job of a trusted adult to take a pregnant girl to get an abortion if she’s in an abusive home; she said the first step should be reporting the abuse to the police.
