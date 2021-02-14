Inmates in Idaho’s jails and prisons are at a high risk of coming into contact with COVID-19 but have yet to be categorized as group for priority vaccination, writes new Idaho Press reporter Erin Sheridan. Idaho’s vaccine supply is limited, but inmate vaccination is a measure that attorneys, physicians and judges say is necessary to maintain not only due process, but also the health and safety of entire communities.
In Ada County, judges have been vaccinated, according to Steven Hippler, Ada County administrative district judge, who said that Central District Health authorized this round of vaccinations for court personnel. Jury trials in Idaho are scheduled to resume March 1, meaning members of the judiciary, alongside prosecutors and other court staff, will be coming into contact with both inmates and members of the public testifying at in-person trials.
Inmates are some of Idaho’s most vulnerable, Sheridan reports. People incarcerated inside jails and prisons cannot follow the recommendations made by public health experts to prevent the spread of the virus. Social distancing is practically impossible inside cells. Cohorting, the practice of isolating groups of prisoners when an outbreak is discovered, which is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, means that the health of some prisoners will be sacrificed to prevent facility-wide spread.
