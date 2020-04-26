Local school leaders are in a holding pattern for now, and split on the idea of reopening, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. About 160 district and charter leaders responded this week to an Idaho Education News survey on reopening. In all, 69 administrators said their doors are closed for the year, while 89 said they haven’t decided whether to shut down until fall.
For now, all school buildings are off-limits to students, as the State Board of Education's “soft closure” remains in effect. But the board has approved a list of guidelines that could allow schools to reopen in May — if Gov. Brad Little lifts his statewide stay-at-home order, running through April 30.
Some school leaders have already decided to remain closed. That list of 69 districts and charters includes some of the state’s largest districts, such as Nampa, Bonneville and Pocatello-Chubbuck. The list also includes the Blaine County and Boise districts, which decided to stay closed even before the state board issued its reopening guidelines.
The 89 districts and charters that haven’t ruled out a reopening include Idaho’s largest district, West Ada, and Coeur d’Alene. Many of these schools and charters are located in small, rural communities. You can read Richert's full story here at idahoednews.org, or pick up Friday's edition of the Idaho Press.