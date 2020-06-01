Ada County Sheriff Steve Bartlett issued the following statement over the weekend, posted on the sheriff's department Facebook page, on the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, as protests and rioting spread from there across the country:
"It breaks my heart to see a great community like Minneapolis in such turmoil, all because the trust between the police department and citizens was shattered by an officer who callously and casually killed George Floyd – and the three others who sat back and didn’t do enough to stop it.
To George Floyd's family and friends, I cannot begin to imagine your pain, devastation, and rage. I am sorry.
What those officers did was unconscionable and criminal.
As Ada County Sheriff, I want to assure you that I and every one of the 750+ employees who work for me value human life and dignity for all, above all else. If they don’t, they have no place in our agency.
I’ve been a sworn law officer for over 20 years and what I saw on the citizen videos wasn’t a technique that I have ever been taught or considered using. It’s the opposite, in fact.
Our deputies are specifically trained on how not to induce unnecessary harm when they must use force, and to use de-escalation techniques during encounters with the public that hopefully will defuse any need to use force before that happens.
I applaud Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo for taking such swift and decisive action — and local prosecutors, who acted quickly in their pursuit of justice.
When I look at the anger and devastation in the Minneapolis community and across the country, I am deeply saddened. I genuinely believe we can avoid such a disintegration of trust in our community - but we must all be vigilant and work together."
- Sheriff Steve Bartlett