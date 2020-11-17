Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic through Thursday, 292 inmates in the Ada County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 284 have made it through quarantine and no longer need COVID-19 precautions, according to a post on the Ada County Sheriff’s Office blog.
Jail staff have performed a total of 2,370 tests for the illness. The first positive test came in July. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.