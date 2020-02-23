Contractors (copy)

In Ada County, 293 new homes closed in January, up by 81 units from January 2019. In Canyon County, 106 new homes closed, up by 40 units, according to a report from Realtor Mike Pennington.

A new report about the market for single-family homes in the Treasure Valley shows big price gains in the past year, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. From January 2019 to January 2020, resale home prices increased by over $58,000 in Ada County and nearly $32,000 in Canyon County, according to a monthly report from Realtor Mike Pennington with John L. Scott Real Estate.

“In the 20 plus years I have done these reports I have never seen such growth in sales and values,” Pennington wrote.

Ada County’s average resale home price in January was $384,010, up 18% year over year. The average new home sale price was $450,518, up 9%.

