Voters are concerned about voting during a pandemic, and elections officials are saying rumors and conflicting information about the voting process on social media are adding fuel to those anxieties, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. But after experiencing the disinformation campaigns of 2016, Idaho's secretary of state, county clerks and Boise State University researchers are working to ensure voters get the right information.
Officials and researchers are working on ways to keep accurate information in front of voters and help them avoid rumors.
Chelsea Carattini, Ada County Clerk's Office spokeswoman, said voters are asking questions about the voting process that are driven by the national conversation. "It's kind of like whack-a-mole," Carattini said. "People will see what's going on in other states, then the rumor mill gets going and people panic because it's something they have heard or seen elsewhere."
