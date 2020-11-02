More than 170,000 Ada County voters as of Monday have cast their ballot for this November’s election, which nearly equals November 2016’s total turnout, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. The Ada County Clerk’s Office has been tracking absentee and early voting data, and Monday’s numbers show a large number of requests for ballots and a high rate of return.
According to the office’s count, 192,240 ballots have been issued to voters in the county, and 170,597 of them have been returned or completed at early voting stations. Of those, 141,087 were absentee ballots, of which 119,354 have been returned.
