Ada County has temporarily stopped sending out absentee ballots for two legislative districts, after errors were discovered on the ballots for Districts 16 and 17. The county announced tonight that 2,159 voters received the ballots that had the errors; new ballots will be issued to all of them. “We regret the impact that this has on the candidates in these races and any confusion that this has caused for voters,” county Clerk Phil McGrane said in a new release this evening. “We are acting quickly to remedy the mistake. In a primary election like this, we have 717 unique ballot types and we have been working around the clock to shift our operations to accommodate the changes in this unique all mail election. We appreciate the community’s patience with the process.”
The errors were that Nancy Harris, a Democratic candidate who had withdrawn from the race for a District 16 seat, still appeared on the ballot; and in District 17, the names of both Democratic incumbent Rep. Sue Chew and GOP challenger Anthony Dephue appeared on the Democratic ballot, while the Republican ballot for that race showed no candidates.
New ballots will be sent out to all affected precincts starting on Monday. Idaho’s May 19 primary election is going to be the state’s first-ever all-absentee ballot election, due to coronavirus concerns. Ada County began mailing out ballots on Monday, and has sent out 15,436 so far. Voters must request an absentee ballot to vote in the election; requests can be submitted online at idahovotes.gov.