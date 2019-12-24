The Ada County Board of Commissioners is preparing to auction off Barber Dam, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to begin the process of selling the dam and some parcels around it. The dam is three miles east of downtown Boise and provides hydroelectric power to Idaho Power, according to Ada County spokesperson Elizabeth Duncan.
The commission will set a minimum bid for the site and provide time for potential buyers to inspect the dam this winter before rising water covers the spillway and no longer allows for a closer look at the facility.
“Prospective bidders will need to demonstrate that they are financially able to own and operate a Dam under guidelines established by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission,” a federal agency that regulates the interstate transmission of oil, natural gas and electricity, Duncan wrote in an email.
You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.