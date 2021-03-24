Ada County has suspended jury trials for the week of March 29 due to a rising COVID-19 case rate documented by the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Sheridan. On Friday, Ada County Administrative District Judge Steven Hippler signed an order pausing trials beginning March 29 pursuant to the Idaho Supreme Court’s February administrative order on the commencement of jury trials.
Ada County resumed jury trials at the beginning of March. Hippler’s order cited Ada County’s moving COVID-19 case average of 16 new daily cases per 100,000 population, with an upward 14-day case count trend. Any county with a seven-day moving average incidence rate per 100,000 population of 14 or more and an increasing trend is required to pause trials, but must make the decision 10 days in advance.
Statewide, Idaho reported 359 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday for a total of 178,119 cases to date and 1,951 deaths. The daily 7-day moving average incidence rate per 100,000 population was 15.5 as of yesterday, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare; Ada County's rate matched the statewide average. Canyon County was at 13.5; Bonneville County, 47.9; Madison County, 36.2; and Bingham County, 23.8.
