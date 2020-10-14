Rising COVID-19 case numbers forced Central District Health to push all Ada County school districts into the red category of school reopening on Tuesday, a change that calls for fully remote classes, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. School reopening categories are tied to average daily case rates per 100,000 population over a 14-day period.
For Ada County, if there are 20 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, that means schools will be in the red zone. As of Tuesday, the average case rate in Ada County was 22.16 per 100,000 population.
Kim Link, the communicable disease control manager for Central District Health, said while ICU hospitalizations remained down, the number of people going to Treasure Valley hospitals for COVID-19 was up. You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.